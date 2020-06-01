At the 2019 New Zealand Music Awards, it was all about the emerging artist Benee. The teen pop sensation took home four awards: Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Innovative and Simple Artist of the Year. If the prizes on that little island don’t tell you much, wait to hear what their R&B / pop has to say about it.

20-year-old Stella Rose Bennett has quickly emerged from New Zealand to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Influenced by Radiohead, Björk, Groove Armada and Lily Allen, Benne found a fusion and a sound of her own that is only dedicated to seducing ears today.

Benee is one of the few artists, like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa, who He has been researching the tinted pop music trends of the 1970s with low-fidelity disco beats lately. In part, its success is due to this delightful mix of genres and temporalities.

The name Benee, like its music, comes from a particular place. Shortening her last name to Bene, the New Zealand artist realized two things. First, there are many other artists by that name and they couldn’t tell the difference. Second, people simply couldn’t pronounce it well. A small “e” at the end fixed the problem (pronounced Bee-nee). But yes, people may be wrong in the pronunciation of his name, but he is not wrong when he plays his unique music.

Watch on YouTube

Benee is just beginning to ring around the world, yet his career has been in flight for three years nonstop. Since he released his single “Tough Guy” in 2017 –a song produced in collaboration with Josh Fountain– has released the two EPs that today have it on everyone’s lips: Fire on Marzz and Stella & Steve.

Fire on Marzz It was a pop bomb including the hits “Soaked”, “Evil Spider” and “Glitter”. The latter was the first song by Benee to be trending on TikTok. Stella & Steve He came to affirm that his talent is unique and that his pop can also be combined with some funk to make the body want to move.

Until now his music has more than 360 million views on Spotify together and the number grows per minute. Especially thanks to his latest single from 2020 and worldwide success “Supalonely”.

Being true to his generation, “Supalonely” exploded on TikTok with over nine million videos on the platform. Just as emerging artists like Sub Urban are doing it, TikTok is becoming the ideal platform to advertise their material. Migrating to other platforms, the sad breakup song with upbeat beats has arguably become the biggest hit of Benee’s career thus far.

Just like half the world, Elton John He is one of the people who has been amazed thanks to the music of Benee and especially for “Supalonely”. Without thinking twice, the British pianist praised her saying that it is the “next global success”.

The story of the emerging New Zealand artist is just beginning, but it has started as few in the world manage to do. With two EPs, the world can no longer wait for their first full-length production. For now, let’s dance with “Gliter”, “Find an Island” and “Soaked”.

Watch on YouTube

