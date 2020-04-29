         Meet becomes free from May for all users of a Google account

Google Meet is a tool for massive video calls created by the search engine, with some paid functions. Now and as the company has announced, anyone can access it and use it for an unlimited time. Of course, the time limit of 60 minutes per free call will return at the end of September.

Another video conferencing tool with up to 100 participants

With the pandemic caused by Covid-19, different video call proposals they are fuming. From FaceTime to Zoom, through WhatsApp, Skype and now Google Meet. Meet is characterized by offering calls of up to 100 participants and was reduced to G-Suite users.

This service becomes free for all users from the beginning of May. Anyone with an email from Google you can access Meet and use functions that were previously reserved for corporations and education. These include call scheduling, screen sharing, real-time captioning, and tile viewing.

Google highlights that for the company it is important to have a video call tool that is safe and trustworthy. Encryption is part of communication and your storage on Google Drive. The only apparent requirement is to make calls from Google Chrome. It is not necessary to download any type of plugin to the browser.

The company ensures that the data generated in the calls is not used for its announcements. They are also not sold to third parties. Free account calls are limited to 60 minutesAlthough the company assures that they will not apply this limit until October 1.

If you plan to use the service, please note that it may not be ready in your region yet and that it could take a few days. There is an app for iPhone and iPad that you can download right now.

