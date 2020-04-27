Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most successful women in Hollywood, with her talent and beauty she has managed to conquer the big screen and has been present in some of the movies. most recognized in recent years. And while his relationship with Brad Pitt There were many rumors, the truth is that she has had more than one love story. Here we tell you how his love history has been.

1. Jonny Lee Miller

Their relationship began in 1995, when they filmed the movie Hackers. Some time later they got married however the union did not last long and by 1997 they were already separated. Their divorce was in 1999.

2. Jenny Shimizu

They were together in the year 2000, both surprised the film industry when they confirmed their relationship. The project they fell in love with was Foxfire, where both were protagonists.

3. Billy Bob Thornton

They met in the filming of the movie Pushing Tin in fact he was the reason why his relationship with Jenny did not succeed. They got married soon after and they always showed their intimacy to the media. They adopted Maddox however three years later they separated and she remained in custody.

4. Brad Pitt

The story with Pitt everyone knows her, they both met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005. He was still married to Jennifer Aniston reason why many believe that Jolie was the “homebreaker”. After ten years of marriage ended in a controversial divorce and now he is one of the Hollywood’s hottest singles.

