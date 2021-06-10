Meet Angela Missoni, president of one of the most legendary fashion brands

Angela is married to Marco Maccapani, who is best known for being an event producer. They both share three children: Margherita, Francesco Y Theresa. For a time, Angela worked outside the family business, launched her own brand and later, started by opening a nursery, however, when her children started going to school, she began to take over the family business.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Angela Missoni and the Missoni family poses with models on the runway at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2017/18 on February 25, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Missoni helped the development of 25 sub-lines of the brandAmong them, M by Missoni, which is an accessible line, one for the home, another dedicated to men, and it even ventured into the hotel market.

In addition, Angela worked hand in hand with Target in 2011 to create a home line that sold out in one day. In that same year, the heiress was honored with a permanent plaque at Rodeo Drive Walk of Style. He also collaborated with San Pellegrino.

