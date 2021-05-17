Meet Andrea Meza, the Mexican who is the new Miss Universe 2021



Andrea Meza was crowned the most beautiful woman on the planet.

26 years old, Andrea Meza, the new one miss Universe 2021, she graduated from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, Mexico, has a Software Engineering degree, is a vegan, professional model, philanthropist, makeup artist by choice, and a tourism ambassador for her state.

One of her struggles for Meza is to recognize gender equality, human rights and speak out against sexist violence.

“What a moment, I am ready for this trip!”, “Confidently beautiful” and “Miss Universe is Mexico!”, Were part of her messages, on social networks, after her triumph.

Meza, who She is the creator of her own sportswear brand, called Amaw (Andrea Meza ActiveWear), dazzled the evening at the parade in a bathing suit.

At 1.82 meters tall, she wore a yellow bikini, combined with a pastel pink cape, captivating with her figure and her confidence.

Then came the gala catwalk and the red dress, talismanic for Mexican women, a new postcard for media around the world.

Meza, who in 2017 got second place in Miss World, will have as a substitute the representative of Brazil, Julia Gama.

The Mexican did not hesitate in the first question asked by the jury, on a thorny issue: how would she have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic if she had been the country’s leader?

“I don’t think there is a correct way to deal with this situation, however, what I would have done is create a quarantine before all this happened, because we lost so many lives and we do not lose more because of that. I would have taken care of them (the citizens) from the beginning, ”he replied in English.

Red suits Mexican women

Dressed in that color, Lupita Jones was crowned Miss Universe in 1991; so did Ximena Navarrete in 2010, and yesterday, making history, Andrea Meza.

“Long live Mexico!” Announced the Mexican-American driver Mario López, in Spanish, as the successor to the 2020 queen, the South African Zozibini Tunzi.

