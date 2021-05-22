Meet 11 childhood idols, they were Mexican women!

1/5

Surely you will be interested in knowing some names of personalities and celebrities who became childhood idols, in this case we introduce you to 11 women of Mexican origin who conquered television and entertainment.

Names like Thalía and bright Star, who at that time they called “Lucerito“They could not be missing from this list, but although they could be one of the most characteristic they are not the only ones.

Although some of them go a bit unnoticed today, they continue to be a trend when we get to know something new that happens in his life.

Surely when reading these names you will think that they are more than famous and indeed they are, but without a doubt in the 90s they were the top of the stars in Mexico and perhaps other parts of the world.

Over the years, their popularity managed to stay afloat in the case of some, others on the other hand decided to move away from the spotlight a bit and start living a more normal life, however their fame is something difficult to do. a side.

1

Thalia

Although today she is an excellent singer and businesswoman, at the time Thalía was considered the queen of soap operas, her tiny waist managed to conquer millions and to this day she continues to do so, although she is already married and with two beautiful children.

two

Lucerito

Lucero began her career from a very young age, she quickly managed to conquer all of Mexico, especially with her performances alongside Pedrito Fernández and Luis Miguel, she began being actress and later ventured as a singer.

3

Iran Castle

Who was not in love with Iran Castle the beautiful actress of the Mexican soap operas, became the perfect stereotype of Mexican beauty, all the young women wanted to be and look like her, now when they are grown up, it could be said that the same thing happens because it looks spectacular.

4

Sweet Maria

Although many remember Sweet Maria Due to her participation in the soap opera and musical group “Rebelde” as the rude and red-haired girl, she had her beginnings with the Jeans group, singing pop melodies.

5

Tatiana

Known as “The Queen of Children”, some years ago we could hear the songs of Tatiana in all the children’s parties, her program was a success, her program “Tatiana’s space” was broadcast in more than 15 countries.

6

Anahi

Although today Anahí is known like Dulce María for her time on the telenovela “Rebelde”, she had her beginnings from a very young age in various projects as an actress, becoming an icon of youth, her song “Corazón de bombón” it was a boom.

7

Paulina Rubio

Known as “La Chica Dorada”, you can remember her as one of the members of the Timbiriche group just like Thalía, in fact there was much talk about the fact that there was a rivalry between Thalía and Paulina Rubio.

8

Laura Leon

Laura Leon “The Little Treasure“She was immortalized thanks to the telenovela” Dos Mujeres Un Camino “, her music and tremendous curves conquered viewers who did not stop imitating her singing style, at the time she was one of the most requested actresses to star in and participate in melodramas.

9

Alejandra Guzman

Although nowadays Alejandra Guzman She continues to be a celebrity, a few years ago she was known as “The Queen of Hearts”, her looks always attracted attention as well as her personality and rebellion.

10

Alicia villarreal

Next to the Límite group and known as “La Güera Consentida”, the beautiful blonde with green eyes Alicia villarreal She became one of the first female idols of ranchera and grupera music.

eleven

Gloria Trevi

Today the name of Gloria Trevi She continues to be one of the most striking and successful of the show business, however in the 90s her name was synonymous with rebellious success and messy hair, every young man in those years wanted to look just like her, with torn stockings and aligned hair.