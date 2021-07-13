in U.S.

Meeks asked Biden to rescind Trump-era sanctions on Cuba

July 12, 2021

0

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Democrat Gregory Meeks, asked the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to rescind the sanctions of the era of his predecessor, Donald Trump, on Cuba.

In this sense, he also asked to offer humanitarian assistance and vaccines to the Cuban people “to help alleviate the suffering in Cuba.”

“Cubans are angry and have every right to express their frustrations and participate in peaceful protests, basic human freedoms that must be respected, not punished,” he said.

0

This is why the Spanish basketball group at the Games is called “of death”

Drake Bell sentenced for crimes against minors; will have probation and community service