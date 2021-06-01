Medvedev wins his first match at Roland Garros

Medvedev at Roland Garros / Getty Images

After four brief experiences, Medvedev, current world number 2, finally managed to overcome the opening round, beating the Kazakh Alexander Bublik by 6-3, 6-3 and 7-5.

His second match won on clay this season, which started with a positive by coronavirus that separated him from Monte Carlo, a third tie in Madrid and a quick KO in Rome.

Medvedev, who had failed in his attempt to win on the Bois de Boulogne courts in his four previous appearances, has made the reflection good in the pre-tournament: “I have good feelings.” No sooner said than done.

Medvedev, 25 years old and world No. 2, finalist in the US Open 2019 and the Australian Open 2021, has only won 12 of 21 matches on clay. He has worked a great little miracle by opening his winning tally at Roland Garros, at the fifth chance.