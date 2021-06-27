Medvedev: “We will try to benefit from pressure from Djokovic”

Daniil Medvedev spoke clearly attending the media. The Russian, brand new champion in Mallorca, praised everything he has achieved Novak Djokovic, but at the same time he mentioned the pressure that the Serbian now has on him and that it is something that they should take advantage of. He was also very happy for his state of confidence on grass, going from less to more on the tour and arriving in great time at Wimbledon 2021.

The confidence of arriving at Wimbledon with a trophy under his arm



I think the most perfect way would have been to win Halle and have a week of preparation here for Wimbledon. But we are talking in the most perfect way. Winning Mallorca, that’s why I came here, to try to win some games, to win the tournament. Really important for confidence to try to find again how to play on grass, what to do. In fact, the final was my best game there. I feel confident.

On the moment of Djokovic



It has already made history in many ways. Of course, you are probably trying to do something special this year. As much as we know what goals mean to him, how much he can work toward achieving them, he also puts pressure. I think Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open can be fun to watch Novak play because he is going to put everything into himself to try to achieve it. That’s when it is strongest. At the same time, that’s a lot of pressure. We will try to use it to our advantage.

It is at an incredible level. About the semi-final and final of Roland Garros, I did not see the complete matches. I saw some parts of them. It is simply amazing. Beating Rafa at Roland Garros, then coming back two sets to zero in the final against Stefanos, who is playing an incredible level of tennis, is something special. That is why I say that he has already made history in many ways, just like Rafa and Roger. You can do it one more time. I think no one is really going to be surprised.

On his first-round opponent, Struff, who eliminated him in Halle

It is a difficult match. Jan is a tough opponent, especially on grass. It is a danger for the best players. You can beat the best players. He proved it many times. The positive thing is that in Halle I was far from my best level and even so I had a chance to close the first set. Of course, in the second set he was better than me. So I am very happy that I was able to come to Wimbledon with a lot of confidence behind my back. That’s what can help me try to beat it.

Of course, if I show good tennis, it won’t be easy for him. If he shows good tennis and serves well, it will not be easy for me. It can be a good match. Hopefully I can be the winner. Again, a very tough opponent and a very good player and a very good person.

Sensations for this Wimbledon 2021

When Sam played Mannarino, I didn’t know who my opponent was going to be. At least if I was up against Sam, it would be the same style as Struff. Regardless of the result, I was going to prepare a little for the first round. I am very happy to have managed to win quite easily in two sets. They have similar playing styles. But I think Jan is a little better on the net, but maybe Sam is serving a little better.

Like I said, winning the title just before a Grand Slam is always a good thing. Unless you get injured there or something like that, that is definitely not the case. I feel 100 percent physically fit and ready to face Jan-Lennard on Tuesday.

His love of grass. For what is this?

To be honest, I like pretty much everything about weed. Only bad boats can sometimes be difficult. That is the only thing. I like to feel on the grass. You can lie down, you can jump for the ball, you can sit on the grass. You do not need to sit in the chair. It is actually relaxing on the grass, especially when the weather is nice, the sun is shining. Of course, it suits my game very well. After all the things I said, talking about tennis, for my shots, for my serve, even for my rest, the grass suits me very well. What is not easy with grass is that you have to adapt a lot. That is what I managed to do. Hopefully that’s what can help me.