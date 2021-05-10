Medvedev to start in Rome with Russian derby against Karatsev

Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world rankings and champion of the 2020 ATP finals, he will debut at the 1000 Masters in Rome with a derby against his compatriot Aslan karatsev, number 27, who eliminated the Serbian in the first round this Monday Miomir kecmanovic.

Karatsev came out the winner 7-6 (2) and 6-4 in an intense match, even, lasting one hour and 44 minutes in which there were just three breaks, two in favor of the Russian and one in favor of Kecmanovic.

The Serbian player started by taking Karatsev’s serve, but Karatsev returned the break in the next game and opened a technical and mental battle from which he finally emerged victorious 7-2 in the tiebreaker.

In the second set, he asserted the break achieved in the first game to shield his round pass with a 6-4, in the first absolute confrontation with Kecmanovic.

Karatsev met his compatriot Daniil Medvedev, in another match that is unprecedented on the ATP circuit.

Medvedev did not participate in last year’s Foro Italico tournament, which was played exceptionally in September because of the coronavirus, while he was eliminated in the first round in both 2019 and 2018.