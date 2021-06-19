Medvedev, Thiem, Bautista and Carreño, exempted from 1st round in Mallorca

The inaugural edition of Mallorca Championships you already have your individual main draw crossovers determined. The first ATP grass-court tournament to be held in Spain has a brilliant cast of tennis players, including four of the top ten in the ranking, with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic participating in the doubles table.

Number two in the world Daniil Medvedev He will make his debut at the Mallorca Country Club against the winner of the duel between South African Lloyd Harris and Frenchman Corentin Moutet. For his part Dominic Thiem (5) will wait to know the result of the clash between the German Jan-Lennard Struff and the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The Spanish Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño They are also exempt from the first round due to their third and fourth seed status and will face the winners of the Pella-Travaglia and Vesely-Caruso matches respectively.

At the top of the table top seed Medvedev is in the same quarter as eighth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud. In the same half circulates the fourth favorite Carreño who could cross with the Serbian Dusan Lajovic, eighth. At the bottom is second-seeded Austrian Thiem who matches sixth-seed Russian Karen Khachanov in his fourth. The third seed Bautista is also in that half, being able to cross with Frenchman Ugo Humbert, seventh.

The Mallorcan tennis player Jaume Munar will face the American Tennys Sandgren in the first round. For his part, Feliciano López will also wait for a rival to come out of the preliminary phase to be able to debut. Pablo Andujar closes the list of Spaniards in the main draw against Australian Jordan Thompson.

In the preliminary phase that starts this Saturday, the first crosses will measure the Uruguayan and first seed Pablo Cuevas with the Slovakian Lukas Klein. We will also have two Spanish duels between Pedro Martínez and Nicola Kuhn in addition to Roberto Carballés and the young 18-year-old guest Dani Rincón. Local tennis player Marc Ktiri, who has also received a wild card, will face Frenchman Lucas Poille. The last of the Spanish Ricardo Ortega will face the Uzbek Denis Istomin.