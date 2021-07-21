Medvedev: “The top players are used to five-star hotels, but I have no complaints”

The Olympic village it is the same for all athletes. From the best players in the NBA and the ATP to the most self-sacrificing who steps on an event of such magnitude for the first time. In that sense, there was some controversy about the comforts of the rooms, which do not have a refrigerator or a television. “To be honest, the top players are used to five-star hotels, but (in my case) I have no complaints,” he said. Daniil Medvedev. And he added: “When we went to the Futures, you tried to stay where you paid less, so it shouldn’t be something new. We, here, are four of us, we live together and we are in a happy environment.”

On the other hand, Aslan Karatsev pointed out: “It is not the Hilton, although it is fine. I slept well and the food is correct.”