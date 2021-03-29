Medvedev snatches the world number 2 tennis player from Nadal

Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will lose world number two in favor of the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the ranking of Monday, March 15, as reported by the ATP.

The finalist of the Australian Open 2021 could have been promoted on Monday the 8th had he reached the final of the ongoing tournament in Rotterdam, but he said goodbye at its premiere.

However, Medvedev will become the first top-2 outside the so-called ‘Big 4’ (Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray) since July 25, 2005, taking over from the Australian Lleyton Hewitt, already retired and acting as coach and captain of Davis Cup.

In addition, that March 15 Rafa Nadal will lose 180 points from his account, half of the 360 ​​he had as semifinalists of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in 2019. The event was not held in 2020 and for this season it is currently postponed.