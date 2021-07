Daniil Medvedev does not want complications on his way to the last rounds and dispatched the duel with great sufficiency against Sumit Nagal, beating the Indian player 6-2 6-1. The Russian tennis player has huge expectations in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 and he is transmitting feelings of power that make him the main alternative to Djokovic’s favoritism. Your next opponent will be Fabio Fognini, a real litmus test to measure your level.