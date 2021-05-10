Medvedev overtakes Nadal again

05/10/2021 at 11:35 AM CEST

EFE

Russian Daniil Medvedev, despite having lost in the round of 16 of the Madrid Masters 1000, he once again overtook the Spanish Rafael Nadal in the world list, which fell in fourths, and is number two after the Serbian Novak Djokovic, with the Balearic as number three.

The German Alexander Zverev, Winner of the tournament at the Caja Mágica, however, his sixth place in the ATP classification, in which he is ahead of the Austrian, does not alter Dominic Thiem, fourth, and to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth.

There is another change in the top10 that affects Italian Matteo berrettini, finalist in Madrid, who wins a place to be ninth to the detriment of the Argentine Diego schwartzman.

After Nadal Y Schartzman there are 16 Latin American players in the top100: Roberto Bautista (ESP, 11), Pablo Carreño (ESP, 12), Cristian Garin (CHI, 22), Albert ramos (ESP, 38), Alexander Davidovich (ESP, 48), Guido pella (ARG, 58), Feliciano Lopez (ESP, 60), Federico Delbonis (ARG, 64), Pablo Andújar (ESP, 76), Thiago Monteiro (BRA, 79), Fernando Verdasco (ESP, 80), Jaume munar (ESP, 83), Federico Coria (ARG, 91), Pedro Martinez (ESP, 94), Roberto Carballés (ESP, 96) and Juan Ignacio Ondero placeholder image (ARG, 98).