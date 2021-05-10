Medvedev overtakes Nadal again at number 2

Russian Daniil Medvedev, despite having lost in the round of 16 of the Madrid Masters 1000, he once again overtook the Spanish Rafael Nadal in the world list, which fell in fourths, and is number two after the Serbian Novak Djokovic, with the Balearic as number three.

The German Alexander Zverev, winner of the tournament at the Caja Mágica, however, does not see his sixth place in the ATP rankings altered, in which he is ahead of the Austrian Dominic Thiem, fourth, and to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth.

There is another change in the top10 that affects Italian Matteo berrettini, finalist in Madrid, who wins a place to be ninth to the detriment of the Argentine Diego schwartzman.

After Nadal and Schartzman there are 16 Latin American players in the top100: Roberto Bautista (ESP, 11), Pablo Carreño (ESP, 12), Cristian Garin (CHI, 22), Albert ramos (ESP, 38), Alexander Davidovich (ESP, 48), Guido pella (ARG, 58), Feliciano lopez (ESP, 60), Federico Delbonis (ARG, 64), Pablo Andújar (ESP, 76), Thiago Monteiro (BRA, 79), Fernando Verdasco (ESP, 80), Jaume munar (ESP, 83), Federico Coria (ARG, 91), Pedro Martinez (ESP, 94), Roberto Carballés (ESP, 96) and Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG, 98).

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 11,463

2. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 9,780

3. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,639

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 8,365

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 7,610

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6,945

7. Andrey Rublev (Russia) 6,000

8. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,785

9. Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 4,048

10. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 3,765

11. Roberto Bautista (Spain) 3,170

12. Pablo Carreño (Spain) 3,050

…

38. Albert Ramos (Spain) 1,620

48. Alejandro Davidovich (Spain) 1,328

60. Feliciano López (Spain) 1,062

76. Pablo Andújar (Spain) 950

80. Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 930

83. Jaume Munar (Spain) 907

94. Pedro Martínez (Spain) 825

96. Roberto Carballés (Spain) 819