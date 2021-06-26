Medvedev on his grass finish and the Olympics.

After Halle’s doubts, in the grass of the Mallorca Championships the russian Daniil Medvedev is doing homework and in what way. The world number two has qualified for his first final on the green surface after a tough battle with Pablo Carreño Busta. Medvedev spoke in the press room about the important step he has taken this week, which would mean winning the final, the differences in speed between different grass tournaments and why the Russians are flocking to the Tokyo Olympics, to Unlike what has happened in other countries.

Hard battle where he was improving in the second and third sets

“It was not easy conditions, it was very hot. A lot of physical battle for the third set. The match was at a very good level. It was important to start well, he did it, I could later recover but he was simply better. Instead I was the best in the second and in the third set, I managed to win the second set by making the break and then I did it again in the third set. Carreño had his options too. It was a tough battle, I’m very happy with the second set and especially the third. “

Important moment in your career if you win on grass

“I know I can play very well on grass. Although you come with few tournaments played. After Roland Garros you only have Halle or Queen’s and then you come here. It is a surface where you can easily lose in the first rounds. This is what happened to me in Halle. Here it would be very special to win my first tournament on grass, which I have not done yet on clay although I have reached a final. Winning the title here can give me a lot of confidence to advance in my career. “

Comparison between grass courts

“I played in Halle and it is a very slow grass, the one here is a little faster. I started here on the outer courts and you could tell they were faster. Then I went to the center and it was a bit slower and it has been. more as the days go by. You see a lot of players going to Wimbledon and they don’t know what’s going to happen. Then instead they reach the quarter-finals. The grass in the center court is slower and logically slower. Anyway, every year is different. “

Russia and its link to the Olympic Games

“The Olympic Games are something very big in Russia. They are more important there than a Grand Slam. Not for us obviously because we are in our world. For me it would be a dream come true to go to the Games. The gold medal is a dream for any Russian athlete, that’s why we all go there. I plan to play in singles, also in doubles and mixed. Singles will have preference and based on that I will decide on the fly in the rest. “