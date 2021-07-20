Medvedev launched a Neymar-style penalty, but without the expected result

The Russian delegation is already in the Olympic Village to adapt in the best way to the time change and the conditions of the tracks before starting their participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. However, not everything is tennis since they took a break from the rackets and Daniil Medvedev challenge your coach Gilles Cervara to a penalty shootout. In that sense, the current 2 in the world ranking set out to launch with a career similar to that used by Neymar. Despite that, the result was not as expected as he ended up missing the shot.

Oh no @DaniilMedwed —- ⚽️ Coach Gilles Cervara wins the penalty shoot-out, @ EVesnina001 capturing the crucial moment # Tokyo2020 | #Tennis pic.twitter.com/XII4LeiPjl – Davis Cup (@DavisCup) July 19, 2021