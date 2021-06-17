Medvedev joins Djokovic, Thiem, Kyrgios and Khachanov in Mallorca

The Mallorca ATP Championschip will feature the current world tennis numbers 1 and 2, Novak Djokovic Y Daniil Medvedev, after the Russian has accepted the invitation of the organizers to be part of the line-up of players who will compete on the natural grass of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa between June 19 and 26.

Medvedev, in singles, and Djokovic, in doubles, will compete against great rivals, such as the Austrian Dominic Thiem (5), the Australian Nick kyrgios, the russian Karen

Khachanov, Norwegian Casper ruud, the Argentinian Guido pella and spanish Pablo Carreño, among others.

All of them have chosen the grass of the Mallorca Country Club to complete their set-up for the third Grand Slam of the season that kicks off on June 28 at Wimbledon.

According to the organization of the Balearic tournament, “the identical conditions regarding the surface of the London tournament, with the supervision of those in charge of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, is undoubtedly a point in favor” to gather in Mallorca a luxury poster.

It highlights that Medvedev “has raised the bar to the second step of the ATP podium thanks to results such as the Australian Open final in February, lifting the titles of the Nitto ATP Finals and the Masters 1000 of Paris-Bercy in November last year and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time at Roland Garros the week before. ”