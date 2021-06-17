Medvedev joins Djokovic in the ATP of Mallorca

Updated 06/16/2021 – 12:57

The Mallorca ATP Championship have the current numbers 1 and 2 of world tennis, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, after the Russian has accepted the invitation of the organizers to be part of the line-up of players who will compete on the natural grass of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa between June 19 and 26.

Medvedev, in singles, and Djokovic, in doublesThey will compete against great rivals, such as the Australian Dominic Thiem (5), the Australian Nick Kyrgios, the Russian Karen Khachanov, the Norwegian Casper Ruud, the Argentine Guido Pella and the Spaniard Pablo Carreo, among others.

All of them have chosen the grass of the Mallorca Country Club to complete his set-up for the third Grand Slam of the season that kicks off on June 28 at Wimbledon.

According to the organization of the Balearic tournament, “the identical conditions regarding to the surface of the London tournament, with the supervision of the managers of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, is undoubtedly a point in favor “to gather a luxury lineup in Mallorca.

Stresses that Medvedev “has raised the bar to the second rung from the ATP podium thanks to results such as the Australian Open final in February, lifting the titles of the Nitto ATP Finals and the Masters 1000 in Pars-Bercy in November last year and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time time at Roland Garros the week before. “.

1000336