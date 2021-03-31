Medvedev goes to the quarterfinals in Miami, where he will face Bautista

03/31/2021 at 3:16 AM CEST

EFE

The Russian tennis player Danniil Medvedev, seeded number 1, has reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000 Tournament by defeating the American Frances Tiafoe in two sets by 6-4 and 6-3. Medvedev, current world number 2 in the ATP rankings, gave Tiafoe, world number 53, no options at any stage of the match, whom he easily subdued in both sets.

The Russian scored 68 winning points to 48 of his opponent and based much of the success on the power of his service getting a total of 11 direct aces for none of Tiafoe.

Medvedev will face Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals, who beat American John Isner in three sets 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6 in the second round.