Medvedev gives up the first set but ends with Davidovich’s resources

Russian Daniil Medvedev, second seed of the Madrid Masters 1,000, went from less to more in its premiere at the Magic Box and defeated the Spanish 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2 Alexander Davidovich, which in the end ran out of resources.

Just twenty-one hours after winning an eternal match with three tiebreakers against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Davidovich returned to the Caja Mágica, this time at the center court Manolo Santana, to face the number three in the world.

Despite having expressed his “hatred” for everything that surrounds the first gravel tournaments of the season upon arriving in Madrid, in his debut this year on that surface Medvedev took a sleeve to adapt, but then he showed all his potential also on clay.

They played the opening games on an equal footing, in which both defended their services without haste.

It was in the fifth when Davidovich made several errors that cost him the first transfer of service (3-2), after which he requested health care to alleviate the discomfort caused by injuries to the fingers of his right hand.

After the break, he recovered his service and, although both players were irregular, Davidovich defended himself well from the attacks that the Russian launched on his backhand and managed to close the set.

Medvedev served better in the second set and forced the Malaga player to make risky decisions in the network that did not always end well.

The winner of the last ATP finals was very solid in the third set, while Davidovich exhausted his options after having left great tennis moments in his wake, confirmation of an excellent season in which he made the semifinals last week in Estoril and before the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo.

Medvedev lost in the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1,000 to Spanish Roberto Bautista in his last appearance on the circuit.

His next rival will be the Chilean Cristian Garín, who today beat the German Dominik Koepfer.