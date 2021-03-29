Medvedev enters the Olympus of the ATP

03/15/2021 at 18:22 CET

Few, very few, had managed to break the hegemony of the ‘Big Four’ in recent years. Nobody, from the Australian Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 he had managed to sneak between Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray on the podium of the world ranking. Until it has arrived Daniil Medvedev. The young Russian tennis player woke up yesterday raised to the second position of the updated ATP classification, ousting Rafa Nadal.

A position that could hold until Roland Garros despite the fact that there are only 270 points between them. If the manacorí is low in Miami, Medved I could get a good income for the clay court Grand Slam. A tournament that will reach the top Novak Djokovic, who continues first with 2,068 points more than his rival.

There are no more changes in the top 10, which also includes the Argentine Diego schwartzman, ninth, and it is the Spanish Roberto Bautista, a finalist in Doha, who climbs two steps to place himself, this week, as the eleventh player in the world.

Among the top 100 this week are up to 19 Latin American players: Nadal (3), Schwartman (9), Bautista (11), Pablo Carreño (ESP, 15), Cristian Garin (CHI, 20), Albert Ramos (ESP, 47) , Guido Pella (ARG, 48), Alejandro Davidovich (ESP, 52), Pablo Andujar (ESP, 57), Feliciano López (ESP, 62), Fernando Verdasco (ESP, 70), Pablo Vuevas (URU, 72), Thiago Monteiro (BRA, 75), Fernando Delbonis (ARG, 79), Federico Coria (ARG, 83), Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG, 91), Pedro Martíonez (ESP, 93), Roberto Carballés (ESP, 95) and Jaume Munar (ESP, 98).

Regardless of the classification, the Muscovite has become the great exponent of the ‘Next Gen’, the great favorite to unseat the almighty ‘Big Three’. Their numbers prove it. And it is that the great start to the season with the ATP Cup title with Russia, the Australian Open final and the title won in Marseille this weekend make him the rival to beat.

And it seems that Medvedev He has found the way and maintains the good dynamics of 2020 in which he won in Paris-Bercy and won the Master’s crown in London. His game, sometimes herratic during matches, is gradually consolidating and the challenge from now on is not only to stay in that Top-3 but also to be at the top. Nole already asked him to do so in the final in Australia: “I hope you take a while & rdquor; ….