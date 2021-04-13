Medvedev, down due to covid-19 in the Monte Carlo tournament

04/13/2021 at 11:52 AM CEST

EFE

0

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number two in the world, tested positive for covid-19 in a control he underwent this Monday, thus causing a drop in the Monte Carlo tournament that he was going to play this week.

“It is a great disappointment,” said the player when announcing his retirement. “I will focus now on recovering and I am looking forward to getting back on the track healthy as soon as possible.”

More information

More information

Medvedev He has been quarantined and his health is monitored by the tournament and ATP circuit doctors.

RELATED NEWS

Nadal reviews his academy before traveling to Monte Carlo



Hurkacz, on the verge of the top-15 after his victory in Miami



The 25-year-old Muscovite was the second seed of the tournament, behind the Serbian Novak Djokovic. He was exempt from the first round. He shared half of the painting in which the Spanish appears Rafael Nadal, third favorite and winner eleven times of the Principality tournament.