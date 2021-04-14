Medvedev, down due to covid-19 in Monte Carlo

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number two in the world, tested positive for covid-19 in a control he underwent this Monday, causing short in the tournament Monte Carlo I was going to play this week.

“It is a great disappointment”, the player has declared when announcing his withdrawal. “I will focus now on recovering and I’m looking forward to getting back on the track healthy as soon as possible. “

Medvedev, who was training this Monday with Rafael Nadal, He has been quarantined and his health is monitored by the tournament and ATP circuit doctors. The Balearic, while, like Carlos Moyà and Rafa Maymó, was subjected to a PCR whose result has been negative.

The 25-year-old Muscovite was the second seed of the tournament, behind the Serbian Novak Djokovic. He was exempt from the first round. He shared half of the painting in which the Spanish appears Rafael Nadal, third favorite and winner eleven times of the Principality tournament.