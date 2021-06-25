Medvedev defeats Carreño and will play his first final on grass in Mallorca

06/25/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

.

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world, He defeated Spanish Pablo Carreño on Friday 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2, in two hours of the match, and has qualified to play the Mallorca ATP final against the winner of the match that will face the American Sam querrey and to french Adrian Mannarinor.

It will be Medvedev’s first final on a grass surface. He managed his triumph with a brilliant third set by displaying a high-altitude tennis against Carreño, who could do nothing before the exhibition of his rival in the final sleeve.

“I can still play better“declared the winner of 9 ATP category titles, in addition to one ATP Challenger Tour category title.

“It is a difficult surface because of the uneven boat, but I am very happy with how I solved the third set. It is important to have reached the final here in Mallorca before wimbledon; I have a lot of confidence for tomorrow (Saturday), “he said at the end of the game.

Carreño faced the semifinal with a favorable 1-2 to Medvedev in the previous clashes.

A 4-0 against at the start of the third set was decisive in the defeat of the fourth seed of the tournament, which has 5 ATP tournaments, including the Marbella 250 last April, and 9 Challenger.