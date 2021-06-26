Medvedev comes back to Carreo and play for his first grass title at the Mallorca Championships

Updated 06/25/2021 – 19:51

After the slip that it meant to Daniil Medvedev falling to the first last week at the Open 500 in Halle, it was not long before he asked for an invitation to the Mallorca Championships because it tastes competitive on grass.

The Russian, the first favorite of the draw of the first edition of the contest held at the Country Club of Calvi, has qualified this Friday for the final, which is the eighteenth of his career (10-7) and the first on grass. His last victim was the Spanish Pablo Carreo, with a score of 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2. The victor finished in style, scoring his 10th direct serve.

Medvedev could choose to let go after yielding the opening set and think about the immediate start of Wimbledon, which for him begins next Tuesday with the dangerous Jan-Lennard Struff. However, Gilles Cervara’s pupil turned the opposing scoreboard around, increasing the forcefulness of his shots from the back of the court.

A double ‘break’ in the tiebreaker sleeve sentenced the victory for the Muscovite, who awaits Sam Querrey, Adrian Mannarino’s executioner by 6-4, 6-3 in the final tomorrow.

Querrey, a finalist in Calvi, can be considered a specialist on green carpet. With his serve and flat shots, he won the prestigious Queen’s tournament, in its 2010 edition. Four seasons ago, he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals. Mallorca will have a great champion.

Medvedev is serious about his quest to be the best tennis player on the planet. He is still far from the throne of Novak Djokovic, specifically at 1,933 points, but he already scores 1,550 points from his most immediate pursuer, which is Rafael Nadal. The Balearic, in addition, will not go to defend the 600 points of the last semifinal of Wimbledon 2019. so the income will increase.

Medvedev, at 25, is looking for the eleventh degree as a professional and the second of the course after Marseille.

Spanish men’s tennis, which had placed three representatives in the quarterfinals of Mallorca, he is unable to fight for the fifth wound of 2021 after the two of Nadal (Barcelona and Rome), Carreo (Marbella) and Albert Ramos (Estoril).