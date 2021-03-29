Medvedev celebrating a point in the final against Herbert

03/14/2021 at 4:47 PM CET

EFE

Russian Daniil Medvedev, first favorite, continues unstoppable and this Sunday he achieved his first title of the year and the tenth of his career by defeating the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-4, in the final of the Marseille tournament.

The Russian, whatever he did this week, will unseat the Spanish on Monday Rafael Nadal of the second place in the world list and will become the first player, in addition to Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, which occupies that place since the Australian Lleyton Hewitt He did it on July 25, 2005.

The title in Marseille, historically fertile ground for the triumphs of local players and totally French finals, was decided in two hours and 14 minutes.

Herbert had beaten the Russian on two of the three previous occasions they had met, but this time he could not with the tenacity of Medvedev, who is still on a roll after winning the ATP Cup with his country and then reaching the Australian Open final.