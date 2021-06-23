Medvedev and Ruud enter the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships

06/23/2021 at 06:10 CEST

The top seed of the Mallorca Championships individual draw is already in the quarter-finals. Daniil Medvedev made his successful debut in the Mallorca Country Club Central, beating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in two sets (6/4 and 6/2) after one hour and 23 minutes of play, achieving his first victory of the course on grass in Santa Ponça. race to Wimbledon.

The Muscovite will now face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals. The Norwegian player, the fifth seed of the first ATP tournament to be played on grass in Spain, reaches the penultimate round after having left the Frenchman Gilles Simon on the road (6/4 and 7/6[4]) and the American Tennys Sandgren (6/3 and 6/4).

The second favorite of the box had to say goodbye unexpectedly. Dominic Thiem could not finish his match against Adrian Mannarino when he retired in the change of ends after the seventh game, when he won 5/2, suffering from discomfort in the wrist of his right hand. The Austrian requested medical assistance and, after applying a bandage, decided not to continue exposing his physical condition.

This Wednesday the last two Spaniards who are to debut will enter the scene. Roberto Bautista, third seeded, faces Italian Stefano Travaglia. Pablo Carreño, fourth, will do the same against the Czech Jiri Vesely.

OTHER RESULTS

Ruud (NOR) to Sandgren (USA) 63 64

Lopez (ESP) to Khachanov (RUS) 46 62 64

Humbert (FRA) to Kecmanovic (SRB) 46 76 (3) 62

Querrey (USA) to Carballes (ESP) 57 64 76 (3)

Granollers (ESP) / Zeballos (ARG) to Jebavy (CZE) / Vesely (CZE) 62 36 12-10

Daniell (NZL) / Oswald (AUT) to Arends (NED) / Middelkoop (NED) 63 62

Djokovic (SRB) / Gomez-Herrera (ESP) a Brkic (BIH) / Cacic (SRB) 57 64 13-11

Molteni (ARG) / Vavassori (ITA) to [Alt] Pella (ARG) / Sousa (POR) 76 (3) 76 (6)

ORDER OF PLAYCentral Court 13:30

[4] P. Carreno Busta (ESP) vs J. Vesely (CZE)

[7] U. Humbert (FRA) vs S. Querrey (USA)

Not before 16:30

[1] M. Granollers (ESP) / H. Zeballos (ARG) vs N. Djokovic (SRB) / C. Gomez (ESP)

S. Travaglia (ITA) vs [3] [WC] R. Bautista Agut (ESP)

Track 1 13:30

J. Erlich (ISR) / A. Vasilevski (BLR) vs [2] M. Daniell (NZL) / P. Oswald (AUT)

Not before 15:00

J. Thompson (AUS) vs. [Q] L. Klein (SVK)

[3] O. Marach (AUT) / A. Qureshi (PAK) vs A. Mannarino (FRA) / M. Reyes (MEX)