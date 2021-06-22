Medvedev and Rublev already know their doubles pairs for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

They will not compete under the flag or the denomination of their country due to the sanction of the World Anti-Doping Agency imposed on the country, but in tennis they will have all the ballots so that, as stateless athletes, the Russians will reap numerous medals in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The men’s team is a dream, with a quartet that will combine to try to triumph in the doubles as well. A) Yes, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov will use the experience they have amassed over the past years playing together to hunt for a medal, Daniil Medvedev will form a pair with Aslan Karatsev.

—- team at Tokyo: Men ‘singles:

Medvedev, Rublev, Karatsev, Khachanov

Men’s doubles:

Medvedev / Karatsev, Rublev / Khachanov

Women ‘singles:

Kudermetova, Pavlyuchenkova, Alexandrova, Kasatkina

Women’s doubles:

Vesnina / Zvonareva, Kudermetova / Pavlyuchenkova – Oleg S. (@ AnnaK_4ever) June 22, 2021