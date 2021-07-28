Medveded for his match and makes a worrying warning to the referee: to think twice

Tennis player Medvedev complaining to the referee. (Photo: Olympic Channel)

The athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games, in addition to the pressure and tension of the event, are having to endure the high temperatures of the Japanese country.

This Tuesday, the Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa had to leave the individual competition due to heat stroke. The Spanish, who had lost the first set, was unable to continue and left the track in a wheelchair covered with a towel.

Another tennis player who has had to overcome the high temperatures has been Daniil Medveded, number two in the table and favorite to fight for the medals.

The Russian, who has beaten Italian Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, has left one of the images of the Games. In the middle of the second set, with the sleeve even, Medveded stopped the match, approached the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, and complained about the high temperatures.

“I can finish the game, but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible? ”, He told the referee.

Although it has rained finely in the previous one, the temperature at the time of the game was 31 degrees with a thermal sensation of 37 degrees.

