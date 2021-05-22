Medrano and Condori reappear in Sóller

Press release

This coming Sunday, May 23, the Mallorcan fighters Manuel Medrano (4-0, 0 KO) (number 11 in the Espabox Superlight Ranking) and Farlin Condori (2-0, 1 KO) (number 12 of the super bantamweight) will reappear in the evening that the Balearic Boxing Federation organizes in Sóller (Mallorca).

It will be the first fight for both since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Important return of these two island prospects managed by manager Néstor Domínguez.

Medrano, undefeated in four fights, will face the Nicaraguan Eligio Palacios (7-53-5, 0 KO). For his part, Farlin Condori will do the same before Joel sanchez (4-16-1, 2 KO).

The two will fight at four rounds distance. The event, which will take place at the Son Angelats Sports Center, will start at 5 pm. Eight exciting amateur matches complete the line-up.