MEDIUM ARGENTINE TITLE MORNING IN CARLOS PAZ

The Córdoba-born Nicolás Luque Palacio (72,300) and the Santa Fe Emiliano Pucheta (same weight) will settle tomorrow, Friday, May 7, at the Sarmiento Club in Villa Carlos Paz (Córdoba), the vacant Argentine middleweight title, in the central lawsuit of a evening that will be broadcast by TyC Sports (starting at 9:00 p.m.) and TyC Sports Play (with the first fights at 7:00 p.m.) in another promotion of Sampson Boxing and Tello Box.

The national crown is vacant because the last champion, Francisco Emanuel Torres, from Buenos Aires, is developing his campaign in the United States.

Both contestants, like the rest of the participants in the function, passed without problems the official weigh-in carried out this Friday in the hall of the Cordobesa de Volantes association (ACV) in the city of Córdoba.

Luque, 31, has a professional record of 12 wins (1 KO), 7 setbacks and one equality. In his last presentation, in February of this year, he drew with Diego Ramírez (for the Castellini Cup super welterweight tournament), from which he was left out because his rival had a higher ranking in the 69,800 division.

The Cordovan, currently third in the national middleweight ladder, highlights victories against Alexis Veronesi (he was undefeated) and Tomás “La Cobra” Reynoso. In addition, he lost on points to current Uruguayan star Amílcar Vidal, being the only boxer whom the eastern puncher could not put out of combat. In fact, no one has knocked him out.

For Pucheta, 25 years old and a record of 13-4-0, 4 KO, it will be the second chance for a national title, the first being the one he played at the lower weight, against current national champion Alejandro Silva, losing by decision.

The one from the capital of Santa Fe shows good triumphs in his record, such as those achieved against Jonathan Wilson Sánchez, Germán Peralta, José Luis Castillo and the former Argentine amateur teammate Joaquín Lingua. It will be a compelling duel with an uncertain outcome.

In the semi-fund, the two-time challenger to the Argentine super featherweight title, Javier “Johnny” Herrera (16-4-1, 8 KO and 63,700), will face 8 laps against solid Santiago prospect Sergio Rosalez (13-1, 2 KO and 62,100), in light weight.

THE REST OF THE FIGHTS AND THEIR WEIGHINGS

Alexis Cabaña (57,100) vs Jonathan Amitrano (55,400) – 4 rounds.

Matías Ceballos (67,400) vs Sergio Rocha (66,700) – 4 rounds.

Leonel Laciar (63,100) vs Alan Randazzo Cos (63,400) – 4 rounds.

Walter Córdoba (66,600) vs Mario Ferreyra (66,300) – 4 rounds.

Francisco Olguín (62,200) vs Miguel Almirón (61) – 4 rounds.