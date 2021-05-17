Mediterranean tortoises recover at different rates

Threats they face

While this is quite encouraging news, loggerhead turtles face more threats than loggerheads. This species moves through fishing grounds (sea areas where fishermen tend to set their nets) during the nesting season, while green turtles remain close to the beach. On the other hand, green turtles mainly feed on seagrasses, so they are less likely to be hunted since they spend most of their lives in protected habitats.

Furthermore, the research concluded that loggerhead turtle reproduction rates are stable. This could indicate that the species is not actually recovering. due to the death of turtles (of all ages) instead of the lack of pups. Thus, according to Damla Beton, a researcher at the Society for the Protection of Turtles, previous studies have concluded that many adult loggerhead turtles die when they visit Cyprus to breed.

Therefore, it is essential to understand the movements of this species and the threats they face in order to take conservation measures. Furthermore, despite the recovery of green turtles, their total population in the Mediterranean it is estimated at only 3 400 adults, while their main reproductive areas are restricted in many areas.