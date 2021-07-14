Mediterranean agriculture is shielded to combat climate change

07/14/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

Climate change is pressing and Mediterranean agriculture wants to shield itself. The more than probable reduction in rainfall in the Mediterranean and the uncertainty that marks the future of water transfers in Spain have led the Generalitat Valenciana to redouble the efforts to find techniques to reduce water consumption in agriculture and the fruit and vegetable sector, sustenance of one hundred thousand families only in the province of Alicante. Hydroponic cultivation is presented as an excellent alternative to face global warming.

The Valencian Institute of Agricultural Research (IVIA) has become in recent years a kind of “Silicom Valley & rdquor; agricultural, in which a team of scientists works, as in the agricultural station of Elche, to achieve the miracle that farmers can maintain their crops in quantity and quality by reducing water consumption.

There they work with the vineyard, pomegranate, artichokes, persimmon and citrus, looking for varieties that require less cold hours.

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, meanwhile, convinced that we must seek alternatives to the Tajo-Segura transfer, has just announced to the irrigators of Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and Almería, a investment of 1,600 million euros in the next 5 years.

The money will be used to improve irrigation and purification techniques and, above all, to optimize the desalination of sea water, a controversial resource due to its price, especially for agriculture, but which is an essential part of Teresa’s roadmap. Riverbank.

Rainfall will be reduced by 30% in the next 50 years

The omens are worrying: in the next 50 years, rains will be reduced by 30%, the availability of water from transfers is decreasing, and desalinated water has prohibitive prices.

To prevent the consequences of this situation, the Valencian Community Department of Agriculture works on two lines: irrigation called “deficit & rdquor; and the improvement of techniques to combat salinity. Preventing the consequences that climate change will have on Mediterranean agriculture is the objective of the IVIA.

Enrique Moltó, director of the Institute, explains that the lines of work focus on four areas. The Reduction of water consumption with crop trials and the optimization of irrigation against salinization of soils; the production of patterns and varieties resistant to drought, as is the case of mandarin, and salinity (pepper and persimmon); the research on genes that influence resistance to drought and salinity; and the production of fruit varieties (peaches and nectarines), that require less cold hours.

“Deciduous trees need, for example, to accumulate during the winter a minimum number of hours of cold for the break from rest and start the exit from lethargy. Each species needs to accumulate that minimum amount & rdquor ;, explains Moltó.

Regarding deficit irrigation, it consists of “accustoming & rdquor; to the plant to receive water when it really needs it, since there are periods of the year when “it is not needed or the need is minimal & rdquor ;, Moltó emphasizes.

Objective, to achieve crops resistant to soil salinization

Similar work is being carried out to achieve crops resistant to soil salinization, a phenomenon directly related to the increase in temperatures and the decrease in rainfall. “It is about incorporating cultivation patterns that make it possible create plants more resistant to saline soil. We work with the Niber pepper, persimmons and the Nero variety of clementine & rdquor ;, indica.

Another technique that gains value is the cultivation almost without soil. Through the hydroponic system -cropping on substrates instead of soil-, plants absorb minerals through ions dissolved in the water and minerals found within them.

Under natural conditions, the soil acts as a reservoir of mineral nutrients, but in itself it is not essential for the plant to grow. When the mineral nutrients in the soil are dissolved in water, the roots of the plant are able to absorb them. And if they are incorporated into the plant’s water supply, the soil is no longer required for it to thrive.

This practice is reaching a great boom in countries where conditions for agriculture are adverse. Combining hydroponics with good greenhouse management, yields are much higher than those obtained in open-air crops.

The Guilló family can be considered a pioneer in applying the hydroponic system to their plantations, since they have been successfully applying the technique to their tomato crops in Campo de Elche for twenty years.

Much tastier and more ecological tomatoes

“We work in a greenhouse and what we have achieved is to cultivate with half the land of conventional cultivation, hence the need for water is also reduced by half. The one that is left over, by not having to infiltrate the earth, is redirected to our traditional crops abroad, such as the artichoke & rdquor ;, underlines Clara Guilló, whose tomato production reaches the markets of the province every day of the anus.

“Thanks to sensors we know the amount of water that is needed at all times, hence the saving is important. In addition, these tomatoes are much tastier and more ecological because their cultivation also requires less treatments & rdquor ;, he adds. The system can be applied to all types of vegetables.

The water deficit that suffers a large part of the territory and the growing competition in the uses of water, force the rationalization of the use of flow for irrigation, modernizing the structures and incorporating more efficient irrigation systems.

In this sense, a pilot telemonitoring of soil moisture is being carried out in the Valencian Community. In the El Marquesat region, in the province of Valencia, a project has been launched to improve the management of an area of ​​approximately 2,000 hectares with pre-existing localized irrigation.

Publication of the Generalitat Valenciana on hydroponics: https://agroambient.gva.es/documents/163228750/167772261/Cultivo+sin+suelo+de+hortalizas/bb39ab24-ef7c-4f51-82a7-ebf73e414e18

