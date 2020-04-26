His rise is meteoric. Erling Haaland, 19 years old, donned the costume of the new star of world football this season. After impressing with Red Bull Salzburg during the first part of the season, the Norwegian phenomenon continued to explode the meters when it arrived at Borussia Dortmund.

In 11 games played in all competitions, he scored 12 goals and confirmed his new status, before being slowed in his tracks by the epidemic of coronavirus and the interruption of competitions. Pending the resumption of the Bundesliga, Haaland concocted a program that he presented to BvB fans during a question and answer session on Youtube.

Ronaldo and Zlatan as idols

“I train and meditate a lot. I also play FIFA with my friends,” he said, before saying a little more about his personality and his passions. “My idols when I was younger? Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Who am I closest to at Borussia? Thomas Delaney. What do I listen to as music? The Norwegian rapper Amara and the song” Keep Dreaming “before each My favorite dish? Pizza kebab! “, he detailed, confirming in passing his admiration for Ibrahimovic.

In an interview with FourFourTwo magazine earlier this month, Haaland had already explained that the former Parisian was an inspiration to him: “I like his mentality and the way he sees things differently, I think I I’ve always had that confidence too. I also like the way he goes from one club to another, from one country to another country, which is not easy. (…) We “We are both attackers and we are both great. But we have a different game. It is difficult to compare ourselves. I am who I am.”