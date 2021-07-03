Meditation, myth or reality? – The NY Newspaper

On my way through expanding consciousness, I have come across countless myths related to the practice of meditation several times.

Meditation is mistakenly thought to blank the mind and suppress any thoughts. Nothing further from reality.

Meditation is going to the most recondite places of our soul to find answers to the profound questions that we do not ask ourselves on a daily basis but that are there making noise.

Another deeply ingrained myth related to meditation is that it goes against your religious beliefs, if you have them.

This is not true either. Meditating does not activate or awaken anything that goes against any religion because it is a spiritual activity of reencounter with ourselves and if you are a believer of any religion, you will understand that you are not breaking any precept when embarking on a journey of introspection.

A third element is not even a myth but rather an excuse. It’s about saying that you don’t have time to meditate. If you really don’t have 10 minutes of your day to dedicate to yourself, then you are either really out of focus or really bad at making excuses! Ten minutes is enough to meditate daily with excellent results.

In reality, the important thing is not the time you dedicate but the devotion when doing it.

Fourth, we have an ingrained belief that meditation is difficult. I must tell you that meditation is a habit and as such, it can be learned, cultivated and perfected if you want to.

Finally, there are people who believe that meditation involves controlling thoughts. Nothing more difficult and even utopian than this. Meditating what you seek is to observe the thoughts and emotions, make yourself aware of them and let them go but never control them.

Imagine the suitcase carousel at the airport where you see suitcases go by without taking any. In other words, watch your bags come and go, without having to control or take care of any. The same thing happens with the thoughts and emotions that appear at the moment in which you are meditating.

That is why we are approaching a third edition of our meditation course at the Cala Center, because we are convinced that the world will be a better place if more and more people join the trend of meditation every day.

