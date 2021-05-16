Medina Spirit, ridden by Puerto Rican John Velázquez, deflates in the final stretch of the Preakness



Flavien Prat riding Rombauer celebrates the win, with John Velázquez (left) behind.

Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Medina Spirit, the colt that won the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago but then tested positive for doping, lost the lead on the last straight of the Preakness Stakes this Saturday in Baltimore, finishing in the third position of the second gem of the Triple Crown of horse racing.

Ridden by Puerto Rican horseman John VelázquezMedina Spirit led the race almost from the start, but when he came out of the last corner and running close to the rail he was passed, so there will be no Triple Crown winner this year.

Rombauer, 11 to 1 in the stakes, came from behind to win the race with authority, while Midnight Bourbon was second. In that final stretch, Medina Spirit did not put up much resistance to the spectacular finish of Rombauer, ridden by the Frenchman Flavien Prat.

Velázquez, the legendary Puerto Rican rider who got his fourth Kentucky Derby two weeks ago but is 0 out of 11 at the Preakness, commented to reporters about Medina Spirit’s performance:

“He didn’t stop. He was simply defeated, ”said Velázquez.. “I knew I was going to be pressured today.”

The outcome of the Kentucky Derby will be resolved until the results of the second doping test are released. Bob Baffert, the acclaimed coach who euphorically celebrated his seventh record win at Kentucky, did not travel to Baltimore for Saturday’s race saying he didn’t want to be history.

Baffert admitted this week that the horse was given medicine, which passed the tests for the Baltimore race.