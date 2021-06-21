Medié Jiménez descends, leaves the arbitration and goes to VAR

06/21/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

The definitive lists of arbitration promotions and demotions. And, as we already anticipated in SPORT, it is the Catalan Medié Jiménez who is descending. This means that the Catalan school is left without referees in the First Division since the other position was precisely the one it had been occupying Estrada Fernández, who is retiring.

Medié Jiménez, 36 years old, was promoted to First in 2017. In this case, the Catalan also becomes part of the specific VAR body that launches the CTA from next season and where Estrada also becomes part.

In addition, the international vacancy that Estrada Fernández had will be filled in January 2021 by Soto Grado along with the other nine members who already have this condition. They also renew their professional contract for one year, despite their 45 years of age, both Del Cerro Grande and assistant Juan Carlos Yuste. Both are currently refereeing at the Euro.

The Galician Muñiz Ruiz and the Madrid-born Ortiz Arias are promoted

The two vacancies of First will be covered by the two candidates that this newspaper advanced. One of them is the Galician Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz, 30 years old, who was chosen last season as the best referee in the category. The other is the 36-year-old Miguel Angel Órtiz Arias from Madrid who has been in the silver category since 2019.