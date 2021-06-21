Medicines, food and even mattresses … what grandparents will buy with a pension

MEXICO CITY

As of July 2021, the pension for the elderly will be reimbursed, which will go from 2,700 pesos to 3,100 pesos every two months, according to the Ministry of Welfare.

In addition, the incorporation to the list of beneficiaries of the elderly aged 65 years and over will begin, since previously only those who were 68 years old and over in urban areas received the program.

Such is the case of María, Carmen, Concepción and Andrés, grandmothers and grandparents from the Valley of Mexico, who hope to collect their first pension in July to buy medicine, food and even a mattress.

And it is that after the grandparents received the advance payment of two bi-months due to the electoral process, next month the deposits and cash delivery of the Program for the Welfare of the Elderly and People with Disabilities will resume.

Doña María del Rocío Vargas Ortiz, a 65-year-old housewife, has not yet completed the procedure, but hopes to be able to complete it this month.

It is good that the government helps those most in need but I would like it to be from the age of 60, ”he said.

The grandmother, who depends financially on her children, thinks that the pension of more than three thousand pesos is not enough, since “everything is going up and that is a pittance.”

However, if they give it to me, it’s to buy food or pay the house bills, medicine, diapers, a walker or a cane, ”he said.

Mexican grandparents who have already reached 65 years of age can pre-register from their homes, calling the Welfare Line 800 63 94 264 or go to the offices of the Ministry of Welfare in their state or to the central office located in Paseo de la Reforma number 116 in Mexico City.

The Wellness line operates 365 days a year, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., as well as on weekends and holidays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“I’m going to buy a mattress”

Doña Concepción Esteban Gálvez, 66 years old and who lives by selling chácharas in the CDMX, hopes to be able to buy a new mattress with her pension.

I’m going to buy food, a pantry and see if I can afford a mattress because the one I have is already very old, “he said.

The older adult has already made her pre-registration through the Welfare Line and is waiting for a “servant of the nation” to come to her home to complete the process.

But first you have to wait for them to give it, they have not come to register me, I hope I can get paid in July, because those three thousand pesos are very good. It’s very good, it was about time, it’s good that he dropped to 65 at least to enjoy it for a few years, “he said.

Doña Conchita also believes that the government’s support is not enough, “because then it is not enough for anything, but if it is going to reach 6,000 in 2024, why do I want more? If he came to live then, then I will make my niche for my ashes and those of my late husband, “she added.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that at the beginning of 2024, the pension for grandparents over 65 years of age will rise to 6,000 pesos, in a gradual process, which will increase the budget from 126 billion pesos to 320 billion pesos. towards the end of his six-year term.

“You need to buy food and medicine”

For Mrs. Carmen Vázquez Díaz, 67, who has already registered at an office of the Ministry of Welfare in the State of Mexico, the pension will be used to buy food and medicine.

It’s fine because we need it for our basic needs, to buy food, medicine or a whim, ”he said.

Granny also thinks that the pension is not enough because things have increased a lot, the basic food basket and the essential services.

It is not enough for a good diet or to buy medicines, for those of us who have chronic diseases ”, he pointed out.

“I will buy medicines, pantry and something for the car”

Don Andrés Mendoza, 66 years old and a pirate taxi driver in CDMX, has already made his pre-registration in the Line of Wellbeing and hopes that in July he will receive his first deposit.

The truth is, if money is needed at home, hopefully it will arrive in July. In the taxi if I take out to eat, but you always need money for medicines and to pay for services such as water or electricity, ”he said.

The older adult thinks that it is a good support from the government, because later “the children neither help nor support you, better one has to be giving them”.

I plan to use the 3,100 pesos to buy medicines, a pantry and to put something in the car or at least for gasoline that is very expensive and if I have more than enough then save a little ”, he said.

Requirements for the pension:

-Current identification document that may be the INE’s voting credential.

-Unique Population Registry Key (CURP).

-Proof of address.

-For pre-registration and registration, it is advisable to have two telephone numbers at hand and an email, so family members should support the grandparents.

– Financial support will be delivered directly –without intermediaries- through the use of a bank card.

jcs