Ivermectin is a drug used in both humans and animals for the treatment of various parasites in both species.

In its presentation in tablets for human use it has been indicated for the management of parasites such as (intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis), and in cream for lice and skin conditions such as rosacea.

While in animals it is used for heartworm disease in some small animal species, and for the treatment of certain internal and external parasites in various species.

In recent days the name of this drug has come out for its alleged use against the coronavirus.

However, it is not authorized for such purposes. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ivermectin is undergoing the laboratory tests required for approval as a treatment for the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The FDA maintains that additional tests are necessary to determine if ivermectin may be appropriate to prevent or treat the coronavirus or COVID-19 in an authorized manner.

Likewise, the body indicates that no medication has been approved to precisely counteract the aforementioned virus, so if it is required to use a medicine urgently to treat it, it is called to consult a plan that shows all the methods that They are available for implementation in patients with the Covid-19.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported this Friday that the use of ivermectin to treat the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country has not yet been allowed under resolution by that institution.

During the usual press conference on digital transmission, the minister was asked about the alleged use of that drug, which has been reported by some newspapers in the Dominican Republic, to which he replied that no authorization has been issued to be used in patients with the virus.

“In terms of ivermectin, the ministry has not issued a resolution allowing this medicine has been discussed in the high-level commission but there is no resolution in this regard, but requests for investigation,” Sánchez Cárdenas reported.

The Minister of Public Health reported that there are 9,376 cases of coronavirus in the country, which means 283 new cases in relation to the figures released on Thursday.

