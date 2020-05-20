Several countries compete to find a cure for the coronavirus. (Free Press Photo: .)

Chinese researchers say they developed a treatment capable of stopping the covid-19 pandemic, while a hundred global laboratories compete to produce a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

A drug under test at the prestigious Peking University (“Beida”) would not only speed up the healing of the sick, but also temporarily immunize against covid-19.

In an interview with ., Sunney Xie, director of the Beida Center for Advanced Innovation in Genomics, explained that the treatment works in mice.

His laboratory extracted antibodies from 60 patients cured of the disease and injected them into rodents.

“After five days, his viral load had been divided by 2,000. That means that this potential drug has a therapeutic effect, “he assured.

A study on this research, published on Sunday in the specialized magazine “Cell”, considered that it is a “remedy” against the disease and pointed out that it allows to accelerate the healing.

“We are experts in single cell sequencing, not immunologists or virologists. When we found that our approach allowed us to find an antibody that neutralizes (the virus), we were overjoyed, ”commented Professor Xie.

According to him, the treatment could be available before the end of the year, in time in case of a new winter offensive of the covid-19 that, which emerged in China at the end of last year, has already contaminated 4.5 million people in the world. , of which more than 316 thousand have died.

“The preparation of clinical tests is ongoing,” added the researcher, specifying that they will be carried out in Australia and in other countries. With the decline of the epidemic in China, the Asian giant does not have enough carriers of the virus to carry out tests on humans.

“What we hope is that these antibodies become a special medicine to stop the pandemic,” he said.

Momentary immunity

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that although more than a hundred global laboratories have launched a search for a vaccine, it may not be available for 12 to 18 months.

An antibody-based treatment could then be faster to spread in the population.

In China, more than 700 patients have already received plasma (a component of the blood) from cured patients, a technique that has produced “very good effects”, according to health authorities.

But the amount of plasma available “is limited,” Xie revealed. While the 14 antibodies used in his research could reproduce rapidly on a large scale, he says.

This approach has already been successfully applied to combat other viruses, such as HIV, Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers).

A treatment against Ebola, remdesivir, has given good results in the United States against covid-19, accelerating the healing of the patients, but without significantly reducing the mortality rate.

According to Professor Xie, the treatment developed in Beijing could offer momentary immunity to the virus.

The study reveals that if antibodies are injected into a mouse before the virus is administered, it is safe from infection.

This would allow health personnel to be protected for a few weeks, perhaps a few months, the Chinese specialist hopes.

“We could stop the pandemic with treatment that works, even without a vaccine,” he confided.