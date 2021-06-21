Medicinal Cannabis: A Gift of Nature

The correct use of cannabis can improve the evolution of chronic diseases such as senile dementia, stress, migraine and osteoarthritis pain, in addition to lengthening life and improving its quality.

Due to abusive consumption, social phenomena of violence have occurred, which led to its prohibition. Marijuana is a marijuana, but smoking it, which kills neurons in the brain, is not the same as consuming it through drugs based on CBD (cannabidiol).

CBD helps the brain against inflammation and THC (tetrahydrocannabidiol) eliminates pain. These are its main applications, in general. In addition, when processing the plant, a vegetable fiber is obtained with exceptional properties due to its resistance, strength and flexibility to absorb noise and impacts, which makes it a premium product for the construction of environmentally friendly prefabricated houses.

In medical practice, CBD has many health benefits:

-Battle insomnia and relax to sleep

-Prevents dementia and Alzheimer’s

-Improves the pressure inside the eye, which prevents glaucoma

-Decreases and improves epileptic seizures

-Replaces anxiolytics and pharmacological antidepressants

-Lowers blood pressure, protecting the heart

-Helps fight against smoking and improves the respiratory system

-Helps to reduce or eliminate the spread of cancer by distant metastases

-Relieves muscle and bone pain in athletes and people with osteoarthritis

We could talk for hours about everything that this plant does, already used in various countries around the world. It is a wonder that we must take care of, and not allow its playful use to cloud the truth about this wonderful gift of nature.

Everything is good until overused. Remember that any cannabis treatment must be prescribed by a doctor.

www.DrLuisMontel.com