MEXICO – Mountains of infectious waste, including huge piles of abandoned coffins and tons of hospital waste, are popping up in Mexico in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a problem authorities attributed Monday to unscrupulous operators and waste management.

Authorities announced they had found 3.5 tons of hospital waste that was dumped in the forests outside of Mexico City, and 6,000 cubic meters (cubic yards) of medical waste piled up in an underground dump in the state of Puebla, overflowing with trucks and buildings.

Meanwhile, piles of coffins are piling up outside Mexico City’s overburdened crematoriums.

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) said that much of the waste would have to be incinerated because it represents a health risk, and they blamed service providers for the problem.

The scene in the Puebla warehouse was grotesque: mountains of red plastic hospital trash bags that had been piled up so tightly that the walls were bulging and collapsing. The facility’s refrigeration units were not working and the office said that blood “and other bodily fluids” were spilling onto the ground in the town of Cuautinchán.

Various hospitals in Mexico City are full, even though authorities say there are empty beds.

“The inadequate management carried out by this company represents a direct and potential environmental and health risk for the population,” said Profepa.

And in the town of Nicolás Romero, in a forested area on the outskirts of Mexico City, someone had been dumping tons of medical waste on a hillside since mid-April. By the time inspectors arrived to clean the area between May 4 and 11, they found 3.5 tons of the material, including biological waste and partially incinerated human tissue scattered throughout the area.

The specialized waste incinerators are already overloaded by the flow of discarded protective equipment and infectious tissues that are generated in the midst of the pandemic.

The casket problem continues to pile up, literally, despite a 2019 law regulating the reuse of disinfected coffins. According to the Mexican Senate, around 100,000 coffins were reused per year before the pandemic.

The temporary facility will serve non-critical patients on the northern border of Mexico.

But while coronavirus guidelines require that the bodies of victims of COVID-19 be placed in body bags, they must still be transported in containers – usually wooden or metal coffins – to crematoriums. Since there is no guarantee that body fluids have not spilled from the bags, people are reluctant to use them for fear of getting it. They are discarded and have simply been stacked.

Mexico is plagued with problems with unregulated companies in both waste disposal and funeral industries. According to the Senate, 60% of Mexico’s funeral agencies are not registered or are not fully registered.

