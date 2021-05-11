Medical unions “worried” by the “chaos” after the state of alarm

Health personnel in a hospital during the pandemic (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) has expressed its “concern” about the situation of “chaos” that Spain is experiencing after the lifting of the state of alarm on May 9 “without sufficient legal instruments at the disposal of the autonomous communities” .

Through a statement posted on its website, it has asked “good sense” to a “population that is also tired, but must maintain certain basic precautionary measures so as not to have to return to previous limitations.”

Thus, it has focused on the “unjustified crowds of people” that have been observed in many parts of the Spanish geography, where the basic precautionary measures to avoid contagions are not kept. For this reason, he recalled “that what has ended are a series of restrictions, but not the pandemic through which we still transmit.”

The CESM has indicated that the images of the first hours after the state of alarms are “the reflection that an erroneous message has been launched” and that the administrations have not known how to “articulate this new normality”, since the limitations of social contact to “absolute freedom badly exercised.”

On the other hand, they believe that the good situation that the country is going through thanks to the reduction of infections and the good rhythm of the vaccination campaign have contributed to a “relaxation of restrictions”. For this reason, they influence that “uncontrolled situations such as those registered, based on excessive irresponsibility, put current stability at risk and can trigger a reversal towards already known adverse situations”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.