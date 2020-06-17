Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you’ve ever wondered how far video games have come in recent years, you could either lean on their development in terms of production levels to find an answer, or perhaps you could go further to find that they can currently fulfill a medical function. . And yes, it seems that at the same time that video games were in the public eye unfairly blamed for social or health problems, the claim was not long in coming.

According to an AP report, the United States Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, approved the use of a video game as part of medical treatment to combat attention deficit disorder in children. The game in question is EndeavorRx, developed by Akili Interactive for mobile devices and with simple mechanics, such as obstacle avoidance, which can be considered as a medical treatment.

The above means that it is a game that can be prescribed by a doctor, yes, as you can read it. However, that also implies its restriction more than for specific cases and that is why a copy should be requested on the official site of EndeavorRx after diagnosis and order from the treating doctor.

Without a doubt, video games continue to rise as one of the most important forms of entertainment worldwide.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source