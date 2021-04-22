Medical student goes blind after being burned with acid in front of her home in New York

Long Island acid attack: 21-year-old woman doused in face outside home in “heinous” attack that left her severely burned and nearly blind @ ADiLorenzoTV has the story: https://t.co/BSAQuC6OWf pic.twitter.com/ D88WmBx0wX – PIX11 News (@ PIX11News) April 22, 2021

Nafiah Ikram, a young 21-year-old medical student, remains seriously hospitalized after suffering an attack with acid thrown at her face and other parts of her body in front of her home in Elmont, Long Island.

The young woman of Pakistani origin was attacked by a man who sprayed her with acid in a disturbing incident that her family said was a “planned attack” that left her severely burned all over the body and almost blind.

The attack happened on March 17. Her father, Sheikh Ikram (50) has just provided more details to the press, saying that the young woman was attacked when I was coming home from work. “No, it is not a random attack, it is a planned attack,” he told the New York Post yesterday.

“If it was a random attack, why … did they wait for her to return home?” Ikram wondered. And he added that the suspect could have assaulted his wife, who was outside moments before. “They get very close to her and it was so acidic, almost … you can say a pound,” said the anguished father.

Nassau County Police confirmed the nature of the attack and said they were looking for a tall, thin man wearing a hoodie and gloves. “The suspect was carrying a white cup that contained a dark-colored substance that he then threw at the victim’s face,” police said in a statement.

Nafiah, who I was studying medicine at Hofstra University and still has plans to be a doctor, she was rushed to the hospital where her mother works.

The muslim family She doesn’t think Nafiah was the target of a hate crime, but she says they have no idea why anyone would want to hurt her, let alone in such a cruel way.

“We just hope they catch that person because we don’t want anyone else to be in that condition,” the contrite father insisted. Y sent a message to the attacker: “We just want to tell you: ‘Think about it… what you did to my daughter. Please don’t do it to anyone else. ‘

A page on GoFundMe was created on behalf of the victim. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare. Nafiah’s medical costs will be astronomical ”, published the TV presenter Padma lakshmi in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.