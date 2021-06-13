Medical student denounces doctor for sexual harassment

A medical student filed a complaint against a doctor who works at the General Hospital “Salvador Chavarría”, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, for sexual harassment.

The State Secretary of Health condemned any type of manifestation of violence against women and stressed that it will not tolerate any action of this type.

After the complaint, the general direction of the Hospital in coordination with the areas of education and legal affairs and human resources of the state agency began internal investigations to clarify the facts and establish the corresponding sanctions.

The doctor appointed by the student is not working, therefore he awaits the legal resolution on the matter.

Authorities of the Ministry of Health have been aware of the situation and have guaranteed the student the necessary conditions so that as of Monday 14 she can return to her assigned tasks within the hospital.

The resolution will be sent to the plaintiff and her family in good time.

jcp