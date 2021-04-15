medical silicone, ergonomic and, now, for 10 euros

The bet for sustainable alternatives in our day to day and the search for the best options for our health have led to a rethinking of menstrual hygiene to find effective methods, but respectful of our body and the environment. Until now, pads and tampons were the most popular option and, also, the ones that contain the most microplastics, an aspect that is not beneficial for the environment or for our well-being. Thus, There have been many proposals that have arisen in response to this need to find a suitable product, that adapts to our lifestyle and that is as comfortable as possible for us.

Cloth menstrual pads are a good choice for get started in this process of reducing the ecological footprint and knowledge of our body and our menstruation. They work like their plastic counterparts, but can be reused after washing. They are followed in evolution by menstrual panties, which retain menstrual flow without the need for any other product. Finally, free bleeding proposes a menstruation free of pads, tampons or other products that stop it, beyond learning to listen to the body.

But if there is a method that is gaining more followers every day, this is the menstrual cup that, despite its arrival on the market was not without myths, has managed to win the favor of many users. If you have been thinking about trying one for a long time, Today is the time to do it! Amazon has reduced the Tampax model by 60%, and from costing 25 it can now be yours for less than 10 euros. Don’t you think the time has come to try it?

This cup is ergonomically shaped to fit easily.

Among the strengths of the Tampax menstrual cup, comfort stands out, as it has been designed to a millimeter width, an ergonomic U-shape and a short, rounded stem that allows you to wear it all day without realizing it. In addition, it is made of 100% medical quality silicone and without perfume, dyes, BPA and latex, being good for our body and, also, for the environment.

Advantages of switching to a menstrual cup

Without chemicals. One of the advantages of switching to medical silicone menstrual cups is that they do not cause reactions or allergies in our body, being a healthy barrier suitable for all types of women. Of course, the only concern we must have when choosing ours is to find the size or format that best suits our body, for which we will have to take into account age or childbirth.Long-term savings. Although at the beginning the outlay is higher than that of a box of tampons or pads, the half-life of the cups, always treat and sanitize them properly, is about ten years on average. Savings are guaranteed!Fewer changes per day. Unlike other retention systems, the cups are prepared to last for more than four hours without this causing us discomfort. In fact, we can carry them throughout the day and empty them the moment we have access to a bathroom in which to clean them well with peace of mind.

