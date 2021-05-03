Medical reports link military death to AstraZeneca vaccine

Defense Minister Margarita Robles (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Defense Minister Margarita Robles visited the Aizoáin barracks in Navarra this Monday to convey her “love and solidarity” to the family and colleagues of Corporal Francisco Pérez Benítez, who recently died of a thrombosis after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The medical reports made confirm the relationship between his death and the administration of the serum.

During the visit, the minister commented that, according to medical reports, “there is no doubt” that the corporal died as a result of the inoculation of the vaccine. However, Margarita Robles has stressed the importance of continuing to be vaccinated. The minister has recognized that it is “very hard” when situations such as that of the deceased corporal occur but has affirmed that “we have to defeat the virus and the best way to defeat it, even if there are hard and painful moments, is to get vaccinated.”

It is true that it is very hard and situations like this happen but at the same time it is a difficult situation, but the vaccine is also an insurance Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense

After being with the family and companions of the deceased corporal, Margarita Robles told the media that “we have come to convey affection and solidarity with all the companions of the deceased corporal.” “It has been very hard news but at the same time it is important that people get vaccinated. It is true that it is very hard and situations like this happen but at the same time it is a difficult situation, but the vaccine is also an insurance ”, he stressed.

The minister explained that during the visit they had commented on “the illusion” with which the corporal had received the vaccine. “From the medical point of view, we must continue to be vaccinated, we must be encouraged and that everyone gets vaccinated,” he asked.

When asked by journalists, Margarita Robles pointed out that “in principle” and with the medical reports …

